Uniontown
Charles “Charlie” A. Yarris Sr., 87, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born August 17, 1933, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank E. and Martha Kermes Yarris.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary L. Stanchin Yarris, whom he married December 19, 1953. She was the love of his life until his last day on earth. He was the father of Charles Jr. (Louisa) Yarris of Rockford, Ill., Mark (Tammy) Yarris of Uniontown, Jerome (Mary Jo) Yarris of Lititz, Clarissa (Louis) Nagy of Uniontown, Kevin (Mindy) Yarris of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Brad (Denise) Yarris of Medina, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, James, Harold and Robert Yarris, and Dorothy Polach; son Vincent Yarris; and grandson Drew Yarris.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of AMVETS Post 103.
He worked for the Bell Telephone Co. of PA for 42 years, and served as a scoutmaster and project leader in Boy Scouts Troop 608 for mor than 43 years coaching 56 boys in achieving their Eagle Scout rank, the highest honor in scouting.
Charlie was a long-time member of Third Presbyterian Church of Uniontown serving in several capacities over the years.
He took great delight in his dog, Rusty, who was a great comforter to him especially this past year.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be any visitation or funeral at this time, but a celebration of life service will be held for him at a later date. Burial was in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
