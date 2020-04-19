Fairchance
Charles Albert Knox, age 82, of Fairchance passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Peroni's Personal Care Home, Uniontown, with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Vindex, Md., a son of Russell J. Sr., and Edna Irene Davis Knox.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Knox.
Charlie was a member of: The Church of the Brethren in Fairchance; Fayette Masonic Lodge 228, Uniontown; past president of the Sons of Italy 497. He worked as a manager of Crane's Men's Clothing store, in Uniontown and Morgantown and also Biaforia's in Morgantown. Upon retirement, he worked from his home for many years as a tailor.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose Marie Gelsomino Knox; daughter Kimberly Rider and her husband Chris of Fairchance; granddaughters Nikki Trump and her husband Josh of Haydentown, Jenni Baukol and her husband Jeremy of Fairchance and Angie Robinson and her husband Ryan of Fairchance; six great-granddaughters, Hannah and Meah Trump, Rylee and Reese Baukol, Kyla and Kinsley Robinson; brother Russell J. Knox, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Commerce Township, Mich.; sister Gwen Costello of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlie's family would like to thank Laurel Ridge Nursing Home and Peroni's Personal Care home for the outstanding care given to him.
Due to the current national COVID-19 virus circumstances Charlie's visitation and funeral service were private and held on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Charlie's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
