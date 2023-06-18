Maryland, formerly of Uniontown
Charles Alvin “Shat” Davis, 87, of Maryland and formerly Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 29, 1935, in Uniontown, to the late Robert and Dorothy Mae Ford Davis.
Charles graduated from the Uniontown Area Public Schools. He was a family orientated guy who absolutely adored his family. The love he had for his family shaped his entire life.
Charles always remembered the humble beginnings he came from, but he never lost focus of what he could become.
Charles was a United States Veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18. He was a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He also served in Japan with 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, known as the Rakkasans.
Charles completed two tours of duty as Platoon Sergeant in Vietnam and had many duty stations that he commanded.
After 20 years, he retired as an E-8 Master Sergeant. He received many certificates, letters of accommodation, medals and badges for exemplary service while enlisted. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Air Medal Second and Third Awards, and Army Commendation Medal.
After his retirement from the Army, Charles began his second career with the government, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice. He served for an additional 20 years. First in Morgantown, W.Va. then in Miami, Fla. He was very instrumental in making positive changes to the prison system as he came up through the ranks and excelled there as Assistant Warden.
Charles retired without fanfare from government service on September 16, 1994.
In addition to his parents, Charles is predeceased by a son, Glen Davis; grandson, Gregory Mosley; and the following siblings: Robert (Genevieve) Davis, Carolyn Lang, Barbara Lee Davis and Dorothy Mae Davis; Davis and Ford grandparents, uncles and aunts, all who had impacted his life.
Charles leaves, to cherish his memory: his wife, June Davis; three daughters: Dion (Derrick) Mosley of Powder Springs, Ga., Carlamiranda (Bernard) Davis of Uptgrow, Conyers, Ga., Angela Davis of Decatur, Ga.; son, Steven (Michaela) Davis of Katy, Texas; three step-children: James Artis, James Henry Artis and Jackie ( Joseph) Artis, of N.Y.; six grandchildren: Cherise Uptgrow, Marcel and Dominic Davis, Tiffanie Davis, Steven and Brianna Carlton; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Estelle June Thomas, Clara (Westley) Dennis, Elizabeth Hooper, all of Uniontown; special niece and nephew: Darnell and Nancy Jones, who were his loving caregivers; his extended Ford family; two lifelong friends, Robert Rutland, and Lawrence Curry, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received at the Mount Rose Baptist Church, 9 S. Grant Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 19th. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
