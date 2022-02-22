Smithfield
Charles Bryant Toms, 77, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at home with his sole caregiver and loving wife by his side, after several years of many health complications.
He was born on Thursday, August 3, 1944, and raised in McKeesport, the son of John Jacob Sr., and Mary Turek Toms and later resided in Perryopolis for several years.
Charles attended Abundant Life Church, where he served as a greater until his health declined, he also organized the food for "Feed The Need" at Faith Assembly of God Church. He was employed as a machinist for most of his life.
In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his brothers, John Jacob "Jack" Toms Jr. and Gary Lee Toms.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 15 years, Ruth L McCann Toms; and his sister, Helen Ann Barnyk (Paul) of McKeesport.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022; and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with Pastor Nicholas Cook officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
The family suggest mask be worn to attend the visitation.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
