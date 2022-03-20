Edenborn
Charles D. Kalbaugh, 73, of Edenborn, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital WVU Medicine, Uniontown, with his family by his side.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on July 28, 1948, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Brewer Kalbaugh.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his uncle, Bobby Kalbaugh.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carol Kerin Kalbaugh; sons: John (Renee) Kalbaugh, Daniel (Jackie) Kalbaugh; distant sons: Keith and Charles Kalbaugh; and foster daughter, Elizabeth (Dustin) Baird; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Larry) Kibbe; special aunt, Jan Kalbaugh; special cousins: Judith Stefancik and Orie (Ronnie) VanSickle; nieces: Carol Sue (Tiff) Lauzau and Cheri (Jeff) Madden; special friends: Charann Walters, Charlie (Phil) Burnsworth, Maryann Jensen; and many more friends, caregivers, nieces and nephews.
Charles enjoyed cooking, playing cards and playing Santa Claus.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff in ICU at Uniontown Hospital.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mac Reed officiating.
Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, Pa.
