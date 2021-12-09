New Ringgold
Charles David "Dave" Halbrook, 60, of New Ringgold, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, in Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
He was the husband of Denise D. Holbert Halbrook. They were married November 28, 1981, and just celebrated their 40th anniversary.
Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Charles E. and Dorothy J. Fisher Halbrook. Dave was a lifelong Seventh Day Adventist and was raised in the Hilltop SDA Church, Uniontown.
He was a member of the Blue Mountain Academy Class of 1979. Dave was a jack-of-all-trades, and master of all. He was the former assistant dean of men, head of maintenance, and auto tech instructor, all at Blue Mountain Academy, Tilden Township. He spent years as a general contractor, painter and wallpaper hanger, and most recently a truck driver for Brenntag in Reading. Dave loved his time working at Blue Mountain Academy. He loved being part of the kids' lives, often taking them under his wing. He was known as "Dad" to many. He was a member of Central PA Teamsters, and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Marci J. Halbrook Miller, fiance of Jason C. Lyons, of East Brunswick Township; a son, David E. Halbrook of Wyomissing. He also leaves behind two precious grandchildren, who would always brighten his day, Samantha N. and Wyatt E. Miller; two sisters, Brenda J. Halbrook Lough, wife of Todd, of Hopwood, and Judy L. Halbrook Lough, widow of Rodd Sr., of Lemont Furnace. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Betty J. "Mom" Clevenger Holbert, widow of Bill L. "Dad" Holbert of Uniontown; brothers-in-law, Bruce A. Holbert, husband of Debbie, of Streetsboro, Ohio, and Brent A. Holbert of Pittsburgh; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Stacy L. Halbrook, who died May 29, 1999; and brother-in-law, Joseph Holbert.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12, in LEIBENSPERGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA 19533, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, December 13, in Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist Church, 535 Connellsville Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. A graveside service will follow at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chalk Hill. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at both locations.
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
