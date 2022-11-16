Masontown
Charles E. Cheresnye, 65, of Masontown, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2022.
He was born on Monday, May 6, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of Charles Jr. and Agnes Marincic Cheresnye.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Gary Sontheimer.
He was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, class of 1975, and later attended California University before proudly serving his country with the United States Army with tours in Bosnia, Honduras and the Persian Gulf, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He was also a member of the Pals Club in Masontown.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Joyce Sontheimer, Vickie Valencik and husband, Kenny, Cindy Glad and husband, Rich; and several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held on Wednesday November 16, 2022 in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.
Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, in Bridgeville, at 10 a.m., on Monday, November 21, 2022, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuckie’s name to the Catholic War Veterans, 1170 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
