South Connellsville
Charles E. Enos II, 87, of South Connellsville passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
He was born May 6, 1935 in Connellsville a son of the late Charles E. and Lillian Morgan Enos.
He retired from Anchor Hocking Corporation, he loved spending time with his family, and hunting.
He was a member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club and King Solomon's Lodge #346 F&AM.
He was a devoted husband of 66 years, loving brother, father, grandfather and great-grand - father. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Zimmerman Enos; son, Charles E. Enos III and wife Dana; son, E. Todd Enos and wife Beckie; granddaughter Casey Enos; grandson, Matthew Enos and wife Bailee; granddaughter, Nicole Augustine; and great-grand- daughter, Chloe Cottom.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Charles E. Enos; his sister, Nancy Demark; daughters Kimberly Enos and Karen Augustine,
Family and friends will be received 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. the hour of funeral services Tuesday, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville with Rev. Dr. Janice Altenburger officiating.
Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park. King Solomon's Lodge # 346 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
To offer condolences or remembrances visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.