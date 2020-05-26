Scottdale
Charles E. Frye Jr., 66, of Scottdale, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born January 11, 1954, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Betty L. Werry Frye and the late Charles E. Frye Sr.
Chuck was a 1971 graduate of Southmoreland High School. From the age of nine he worked in the family meat business, Werry Provisions, becoming owner and operator. He had a tremendous work ethic and was a man of strong faith. He was a friend to all that he met and he was a strong family man who would do anything for them. He was a member of the Word of Life Church where he served as a Care Elder. He was a past member of the Scottdale Fireman's Club, East Huntingdon Township Fireman's Club, Kecksburg Fireman's Club and the Mount Pleasant Fireman's' Club. Chuck was also a member of the East Huntingdon Township Sportsmen Club, the NWTF, Chapter 1 and the National Rifle Assoction. He was also a member of the Scottdale Rotary Club and served as a member of the Southmoreland School District School Board. He was a supporter of the 4-H Club and was a member of the Brown Cemetery Board of Directors. He loved traveling, motorcycles, camping and snowmobiling and met friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy Mastowski Frye; two daughters, Stacey Cramer and her husband Ryan of Vanderbilt and Kristen Overton and her husband Craig of Scottdale; two grandchildren, Emily Ryan and Adam Charles; and two sisters, Cheryl Billheimer and her husband Ron of Mount Pleasant and Trudy Truxel and her husband Sam of Mount Pleasant.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Harry and Peal Werry.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Tom Walters officiating, assisted by Rev. Thomas Shirer.
Interment will follow in the Brown Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
