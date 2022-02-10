Charles E. Glover

Markleysburg
Charles E. "Buck" Glover, 81, of Markleysburg, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Thursday, February 10, in the Markleysburg Union Church, with Pastor Michael Grantz and Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Asher Glade Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in memory of Charles, to the Markleysburg Ladies Auxiliary and Markleysburg Union Church.
