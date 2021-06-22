Point Marion
Charles E. "Chuck" Lynn, 61, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 17, 2021, in his home. Born in Morgantown, W.Va., July 21, 1959, he was a son of the late Betty (Beatty) Lynn and Joseph Sapp.
Chuck had most recently worked at Shanefelter Industries in Perryopolis. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time out in the woods and hunting.
Surviving are his wife, Christina "Tina" Shriver Lynn; three children, Charles E. Lynn Jr., Cameron M. Lynn and Kaylee Jo Lynn, all of Point Marion; two grandchildren, Kara Mae and Brodey Ray Lynn; three sisters and their husbands, Donna and Donald Sapp of Point Marion, and Norma and Tom Hlatky and Barbara and John Stevulak, all of Dilliner; three brothers and their wives, Joey Williams of Texas, William and Debbie Lynn and Allen J. "JoJo" and Cheryl Lynn, all of Point Marion; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families, including David Boyer Sr., with whom he was very close.
Also deceased is one brother, Ricky Lynn; and an uncle, Bill Lynn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, June 24, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Johnny Whitehair officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
