Point Marion
Charles E. "Chuck" Lynn, 61, of Point Marion, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, June 24.
A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition, or see www.herod-rishel.com.
