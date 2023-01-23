Uniontown
Charles E. Smith II, 78, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born September 25, 1944 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles E. Smith, Sr. and Margaret Phillips Smith; and a brother, James Smith.
Charles was a self-employed home construction contractor. He worked hard and in his spare moments enjoyed fishing, boating and four-wheeling.
Surviving are three sons, Charles E. Smith, III (Lory) of Philadelphia, Greg Smith (Nancy) and David Smith (Jennifer) of Uniontown; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith and Jessica Yowler (David); and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Olivia, Carson and Maverick, his loving companion, Sylvia Moore; his former wife, Barbara Bashar; and an aunt, Martha Phillips of Baltimore, Md.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown. Services will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Charles be made to Fayette Friends of Animals P.O. Box 1282 Uniontown, PA 15401.
