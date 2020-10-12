Bobtown
Charles E. Wallace, 75, of Bobtown, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, in his home.
He was born June 24, 1945, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John and Paula E. Bruce Wallace.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Tuesday, October 13, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Rev. J. Francis Frazer will officiate. A committal service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Point Marion Endowed Cemetery, Point Marion.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. or additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com
