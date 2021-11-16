Uniontown
Charles Edgar Priest, 92, of Uniontown, formerly of Rostraver Township, passed away November 12, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born March 16, 1929, in Fairchance. He is the son of the late Charles H. Priest and Frieda Conn Priest.
In addition to his parents; he is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Tissue Priest; and one grandson, Andrew Levi Priest.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey C. Priest (Suzanne) of California, David E. Priest (Cynthia) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Ashley Priest Krzanowski (Joseph) of Frederick, Maryland, Kelly Priest Allen (Keith) of Espyville; great-grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Allen, Cody Michael Allen, Sydnee Marie Allen; and one sister, Doris Blum of Glendora, California.
He was a member of Abundant Life Church. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired from Verizon with over 40 years as a switchman. He was a Past Master of King Solomon's Lodge #346 F&AM in Connellsville. He was a member of the Valleys of Uniontown and Pittsburgh Consistory and Syria Shrine.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday November 16, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Wednesday November 17, 2021, with Pastor Nick Cook officiating.
Interment will be held in Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery in Mill Run, and will be private for the family.
Donations may be made in his name to Abundant Life Church or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.