Charles Edward Herring

Gibbon Glade
Charles Edward "Ed" Herring, 70, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey and Claribelle Herring; and his son, Samuel James Herring.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Savage Herring; and children Penny, Charles Jr. "Chuck" (wife Christi) of Mill Creek, Wash., Lou Ann and Dolores; beloved grandchildren Xander Kai and Zuri Lani; and siblings Robert and Nancy.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.