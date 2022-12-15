Grindstone
Charles Edward Skinner III, 71, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022.
He was born June 1, 1951, in McClellandtown, a son of the late Charles Edward and Margaret Sanner Skinner, Jr.
Charles was a coal miner with Robena and Dilworth Coal Mines and was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two grandchildren, Ollie Marshall Skinner and Charlie Jo Cieszynski; and a sister, Carol Kennedy.
Charles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deborah Jane Broadwater Skinner; four children, Ronald Skinner and Alice, Rebecca Cieszynski and husband Casey, Rusty Skinner, and Charles Edward Skinner IV and Reonna; 11 grandchildren; along with three great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Skinner and wife Jean; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, December 16, with the Rev. Larry Smith officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery.
