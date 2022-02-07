Charles Eugene Glover

Markleysburg
Charles E. "Buck" Glover, 81, of Markleysburg, passed away February 4, 2022.
He was born March 18, 1940 in Selbysport, MD. a son of the late William LeRoy Glover and Mary Lucretia Myers Glover.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Paul A. Wineman; brothers and sister-in-laws, Laverne Benson and Damon Rosenburger, Paul Reese and Inabelle and Freeman Stanton, Chuck and Betty Durso, Bernard Works, George and Jeri Kolbfleisch, and Ann Kolbfleisch and Irene Kolbfleisch.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise Kolbfleisch Glover; children, Charlene Wineman of Markleysburg, Tana Budner (Greg) of Greencastle, William "Bill" Glover of Palm Desert, CA, Mark Glover (Deborah) of Markleysburg; his grandchildren who were the light of his life, Michael and Lauren Budner, Alyssa, Nicholas, Heaven, Masten Glover, Gage (Frankie) Glover and Madison Glover; and great- grandchildren, Sophia and Mila. Also surviving are siblings, Doris Rosenberger of Uniontown, Glenna and L.J. Savage of Markleysburg, Faye and Ralph "Dody" Bettencourt of Dunbar and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Markleysburg Union Church, W.VA Draft Horse Association. He participated in The National Pike Wagon Train. He was part of the UMWA, coal miner at the Maple Creek Mine "Sweetcorn" and was a farmer all of his life. He was a sales Rep for Hoffman Seed.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p. m. on Wednesday February 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, , 2022 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday February 10, 2022 in the Markleysburg Union Church the time of the service with Pastor Michael Grantz and Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Asher Glade Cemetery. The family requests that face mask are required upon entry for the visitations and service.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Markleysburg Volunteer Fire Department in Charles memory.
