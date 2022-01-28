Uniontown
Charles F. Little, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 5, 1938, in Henry Clay Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest Little and Edna Hoar Little; and a sister, Faye Little.
Charles was employed at one time at The Brass Rail, and later worked for Goodwill Industries. He was a kind and hardworking gentleman who was an avid gardener who enjoyed planting and helping things grow.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Beverly Roscoe officiating. Services are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
