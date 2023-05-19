West Newton
Charles F. Miller, Jr., 78, of West Newton, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born on August 17, 1944, in Uniontown, the son of Charles Franklin Miller, Sr. and Kathryn Springer Miller.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel; and sister, Linda Sue Miller-Vensko.
He is survived by his brothers: Lloyd Milfred Miller and wife, Deborah, of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., and Richard Marvin Miller and his wife, Beth, of Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
