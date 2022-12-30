Charles Francis Buchheit, Jr.

Lemont Furnace
Charles Francis "Buddy" Buchheit, Jr., 72, of Lemont Furnace, died Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born August 30, 1950 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Francis Buchheit and Eleanor Miller Buchheit; and a sister, Diane "Mimi" Buchheit Walls.
Charles was a self-employed stone mason who, in his retirement, enjoyed woodworking and furniture construction. His granddaughter was the love of his life.
Surviving is a son, Derek Buchheit (Rebecca) of Uniontown; granddaughter, Autumn Buchheit; sister, Denise "Susie" Buchheit (Ronald Unger) of Brownfield; and two nieces, Nicole Jeffers and Kelly Walls, who were his loving caregivers and whom he thought of as his daughters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
