New Salem
Charles H. "Cuddy" Knox, 94, of New Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
He was born October 27, 1928, in Gibbon Glade, a son of the late James and Elizabeth Pratt Knox.
Cuddy was a member of The First Christian Church of New Salem, where he served as a Deacon and Trustee for many years.
He was a member of The New Salem Volunteer Fire Department, where he helped with the bingo for many years.
Cuddy played dartball for the Uniontown Church League for almost 40 years, enjoyed bowling, and rode his bicycle until he was 70.
He retired after working for 30 years as a press operator for Fisher Body.
Cuddy was a big auto racing fan.
He was a Corporal with The United States Army and a veteran of The Korean Conflict.
Cuddy was a very hard worker and owned and operated Knox Gas Station in New Salem.
He was a jack-of-all- trades and could do just about anything. He was very well known and liked.
Besides his parents, Cuddy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Marie Bosley Knox; grandson, Wesley Charles Allamon; and great-grandson, Kyle Allamon; four brothers, James, Harry, Lee and Harvey; four sisters, Violet Greenwood, Lillian Mae Sapic, infant Mildred, and Margaret Gravitt.
Cuddy was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Cuddy is survived by his three children, Judy Sharik and husband Mark, Chuck Knox and wife Dindee, Jody Kopanic and husband Rich; seven grandchildren, Ray Allamon, Bradley Allamon, Brandon Duncan, Charles Richard Knox Jr., Elizabeth Giles, Victoria Knox and Kaelynn Kopanic; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 4, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where a funeral service will be held with Pastor Andy Miles officiating. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
A very special thank you to the employees of Peroni's Personal Care Home, to whom he always said "Thank You Baby" and blew kisses to them and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in Charles' name, to The First Christian Church of New Salem Building Fund, 800 New Salem Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
