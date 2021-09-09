South Connellsville
Charles H. Soliday, 85, of South Connellsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and his sons in Heaven Monday, September 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1936, in South Connellsville, a son of the late Ralph Soliday and the late Catherine Oglevee Soliday.
Charles was a 1954 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force for four years serving in England.
He was employed for 31 years at Anchor Glass Container in the Forming Department. He attended the Pennsville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathy Graham Soliday; son, Scott Soliday and his wife, Sandy of Latrobe; daughter, Lisa Soliday of Scottdale; stepson, Matthew Ruff and his wife, Heather of Connellsville; two daughters-in-law, Melinda Soliday of Dayton, Texas, and Elizabeth Brinker of Connellsville; sister-in-law, Sue Soliday of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Charles Soliday and his wife, Jaci of Virginia Beach, Va., Jesse Soliday and his wife, Wendy of Texas, Joshua and Jacob Soliday of Latrobe, Christopher Soliday of Charleroi, Cayce Nagy of Scottdale, and Tara Soliday of Connellsville; stepgrandson, Brandon Ruff of Connellsville; 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Charles Soliday in 2011, and Timothy Soliday in 2014; and a brother, Barry Gene Soliday in 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.