Uniontown
Charles H. Wilburn, 75, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born July 29, 1946, in North Charleroi, son of the late Harold Wilburn and Mary Silbaugh Wilburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Wilburn and Wayne Wilburn.
Charles was a 1964 graduate of North Union High School. He was a truck driver for Teamsters Local 491, and later worked for Hixenbaugh Pharmacy.
Charles served with the United States Marines in Vietnam. He was a member of Hutchinson Sportsman Club and Fayette County Poultry Association.
Left to keep Charles’ memory alive are his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy Rigger Wilburn; sister, Carolyn Rebish and husband Michael of California; sister-in-law, Sylvia Wilburn of Uniontown; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Harold Seto.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Charles’ life at 8 p.m. with Rev. Brian Kelley officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.
