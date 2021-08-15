formerly of Elliottsville
Charles Henry Gleason, known as C.H. to family and friends, passed away peacefully, in his home in Knoxville, Tennessee, August 12, 2021.
C.H. lived a long, happy and prosperous life which began in rural Pennsylvania where he worked on the family farm in Elliottsville tending to the many elements of farming, including milking cattle, raising crops, chickens and swine. C.H. shared many stories with his family over the years of growing up on the farm in Pennsylvania and the important role his upbringing played in the man he became.
Early on, C.H. met the love of his life, Eleanor Ann Gleason, at the 9th district choir in Wharton Township and knew she was the one he wanted to build a family and home with and he did so for 62 years. At age 19, C.H. and Eleanor wed and shortly after they headed to Chicago where he attended DeVry University to study electrical engineering and graduated with his associate's degree in 1963. Upon graduation, C.H. was offered a job as an electrical engineer for Indiana Bell and moved his loving wife and daughter, Dawn, to Muncie, Indiana, where he lived for seven years until building a home in Daleville, Indiana, welcoming two more daughters to make his family a family of five. C.H. moved up the ranks at Indiana Bell, working 30 years for the company, rising to the level of an engineering manager before retiring in 2000.
C.H. had a love for many things, one of which was the railroad and model trains. While he did not work on the railroad, his fascination and passion for trains grew over the years. He became instrumental in the local organization, the Muncie and Western Model Railroad Club, where he helped build and promote model trains in several train shows around Muncie, Indiana including dedicated support to the Muncie Children's Museum. He loved to take his grandchildren to see the trains and was so proud that he helped build the display that children are still able to enjoy today. He has several model trains still in his home and has given many to his family members in remembrance of his love and passion for trains.
In addition to model trains, C.H. was a faithful member of the Daleville Masonic Temple and Daleville Christian Church. He served for many years as a mason and at the church was an elder, chairman of the council, leader of the remodeling committee, choir member, and held many other leadership positions.
Family was very important to C.H. as he encouraged his daughters to strive to be the best version of themselves they could be. His love for the outdoors led the family to be active participants in the local 4-H Club where he supported their showing of horses and pigs at the local county and state fairs. In addition, he was instrumental in the development of a pavilion which was built to further 4-H participation and for the Daleville community to enjoy.
C.H. was no stranger to hard work and passed this along to each of his children through long weekends of cutting wood to fuel the wood stove that provided some of the heat for their home, as well as baling hay and straw to feed and bed their 4-H animals. He believed that hard work was part of living and did not shy away from asking his family to work hard, every single day.
He was a builder of many things. There was no home project too big for C.H. He was diligent and proud to be the handy man of his own home, from barns to fences to swimming pools, he spent his life with a hammer in his hand.
C.H. shared a passion for lake life with his bride of 62 years, and upon retirement, moved from their family farm in Daleville, Indiana, to reside on Norris Lake in LaFollette, Tennessee, for more than 20 years before his passing. And while he enjoyed driving various boats he owned and watching his family as they water skied behind, he also enjoyed throwing a pair of skis in the water to ski by himself or with several members of his family.
Lastly, C.H. spent many long days placing Christmas lights throughout his 15 acre farm for the community to enjoy. People would come from all over the county to see his display and he was often a yearly feature in the Muncie Star Press sharing with others, his beautiful display of holiday cheer.
C.H. was a man of strength, a man of courage, a man of compassion and a man who loved Christ his savior.
C.H. is survived by his wife, Eleanor Gleason; daughters, Dawn Lower (Lance), Heather Baldy (Lacy), Erin Meszaros (Lou); eight grandchildren, Jeremy Lower, Megan Frenzel, Jordan Corbin, Michala Parr, Abigail Baldy, Eli Baldy, Addison Baldy, Sophia Meszaros; and three great-grandchildren.He is also survived by his brother, Duane Gleason.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Rohlf; and his brother, Norman Gleason Jr.
A celebration of C.H.'s life will be held at his childhood home in Pennsylvania at a later date.
