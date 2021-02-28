Gibbon Glade
Charles Herring, 70, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in his home. He was born October 11, 1950, in Uniontown a son of the late Lindsey Herring and Claribelle Virginia Rishel.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Savage Herring; and daughter Penny Beeson.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
