Smithfield
Charles Homer Watson, 76, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 4, 1944, in Akron, Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Sloan Watson and Edith Kerns Watson; his wife, Nancy Cann Watson; a son, Randy S. Ferguson; and five sisters, Pat, Vi, Wilma, Dolly and Margie.
Charles was a very dedicated professional painter who owned and operated Watson Painting up until the time of his death. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed by his family, his friends and his many customers.
Surviving are five children, Craig Ferguson and wife Julie of Kendallville, Ind., Tammie Hughes and husband Roger of York Run, Tina Herzog and husband Donnie of Morgantown, W.Va., Tammy Kimmell and husband Dan of Smithfield and Randy Watson and wife Judy of Fairchance; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Rusnak and Ruby Raffle and husband Gary, all of Hopwood.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, on Thursday. Interment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.