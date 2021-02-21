Newell
Charles J. Finfrock, 50, of Newell, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Washington Hospital.
He was born January 2, 1971, in Uniontown, a son of Charles J. Finfrock and Linda Williams Pierce, who both survive.
He was a member of the Newell Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Kirk Finfrock; sons Hunter Finfrock and Stone Finfrock, and daughter Skye Finfrock, all at home; mother Linda Williams Pierce and husband Reggie of Newell; father Charles J. Finfrock of Rowes Run; brothers James Finfrock and wife Tammie of Newell, and Ron Finfrock and wife Kathy of Greensburg; stepbrother Chris Pierce; and stepsister Michelle Goodlin; mother-in-law Diane Kirk of Newell; nieces and nephews Stormmie Finfrock, Landon Finfrock, Justin Finfrock, Jared Williams, Gage Fabriziani, Kane Fabriziani, Mia Goodlin, Chris Pierce Jr. and Braxton Pierce.
He was preceded in death by a son, Chase Finfrock.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 22, in ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating.
Keeping in compliance with the state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.