Charles J. Krisfalusy

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mostly sunny early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.