Charles J. Krisfalusy

Monongahela
Charles J. "Chuck" Krisfalusy, 70, of Monongahela, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Halcyon of Bridgeville. Born June 4, 1952, in Brownsville, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary Rohaley Krisfalusy.
Chuck was a 1970 graduate of California High School and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela. His family, especially his grandchildren, meant the most to him.
A past board member of the Mon-Valley United Way, he had enjoyed golfing in leagues around the area and was an avid trout fisherman.
He worked for over 30 years as a lube tech assembler for the Elliott Company in Donora until his retirement in 2008.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy O'Rourke Krisfalusy, whom he married November 9, 1974; a son, and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Adrianna) Krisfalusy of Bethel Park; two daughters and sons-in-laws, Karla (Ryan) Mackowski of Penn Township, and Kimberly (John) Popp of Upper St. Clair; three sisters, Patricia Maxon of Blainsburg, Cynthia (Robert) Schmidt of Roscoe and Lisa Nevala of California; seven grandchildren, Kacie and Ashley Persia, Andrew, Ryan and Cruz Popp, and Ella and Noah Krisfalusy.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Lois Krisfalusy.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767. Everyone is asked to meet at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, on Monday, April 17 for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m.
At the families request, the burial will be private and held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to their Gallagher Hospice Team.
Condolences for the family can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made, in Charles' name, to the AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or http://www.theaftd.org.
