Uniontown
Charles J. Santore Jr., 98, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Uniontown September 26, 1921, a son of Charles J. Santore Sr. and Vincenza Barber Santore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Louise Rensel Santore; a grandson, Jason Charles Santore; one brother and three sisters.
Chuck graduated in 1938 from South Union High School then enlisted in U.S. Army during World War II. He was the owner/operator of Santore Trucking Company, worked for Montgemery Wards as a department manager and enjoyed building houses.
Chuck was a member of Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. His family was his life.
Left to cherish Chuck’s memory are his son, Charles Bruce Santore and his wife, Barbara of Uniontown; three grandsons, Charles Bruce Santore II and wife Vicki, and Michael Santore, all of Uniontown, and Robert Ruddle and wife Danielle of West Brownsville; two great-grandsons, Vincent and Anthony Ruddle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family received friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20. Visitation continues from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, in the funeral home followed by a Mass celebrating Chuck’s life at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military rites will be accord by AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.