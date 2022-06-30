Greensboro
Charles J. Williamson, 71, of Greensboro, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Sienna Hills Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Adena, Ohio.
He was born June 21, 1951 in Waynesburg, a son of the late George E. and Margaret Wozniak Williamson.
Mr. Williamson was a 1969 graduate of Mapletown High School and earned a bachelors degree in electrical engineering at West Virginia University. He resided in the Greensboro area all of his life and was a member of the St. Matthias Parish, Bobtown.
Mr. Williamson began working as an electrical engineer in 1973 at J. & L. Steel Corporation, California, then later at the Gateway Coal Company, and retiring in 2013 from the Enlow Fork Mine.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, playing black jack and spending time with his family.
On June 2, 1973, he married Patricia A. McIntire, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Michael J. Williamson (Sondra) of Greensboro; a daughter, Jamie L. Piper (Dale) of Greensboro; four grandchildren: Adalyn Piper, Leah Williamson, Audrey Williamson and Chloe Williamson; a sister, Susan Kovach (Bill) of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Entombment of his cremains will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to either the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or to the Corner Cupboard Food Bank.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com
