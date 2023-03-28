Uniontown
Charles Kevin White, 66, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Charles was born on March 9, 1957, in Waynesburg Hospital, the son of Charles Jack White and Rosalie Brown White.
In addition to his parents, “Kevin” as he was known by all his family and friends, was preceded in death by his wife, Johnita; a niece; and a brother-in-law.
Kevin leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Gilbert White of Connellsville; his sisters: Sharon Carr of Homestead, Adrian Allen of Pittsburgh and Melissa Hull (Philip) of Pittsburgh; his four children, Lacey White of Pittsburgh, Jiles White of Wichita, Kans., Michael Hilling of Uniontown and Lisa Solomon of Virginia Beach, Va.; eight grandchildren; two aunts; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private. A private memorial service will be held.
