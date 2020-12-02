Masontown
Charles “Jack” Kozy Jr., 87, of Masontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born March 8, 1933, a son of the late Charles and Kathryn Kozy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Darlene Kozy; sister Jane Hunchuck; and brother Kenneth Kozy.
Jack is survived by his wife, Beatrice Kozy; daughter and son-in-law Charlene and Ron DeCarlo; grandsons Derek and Lucas DeCarlo; stepchildren Pamela Fullem and Jack Kelly; stepgrandchildren Rachael and Rebekah Fullem; sisters Shirley Fell and Faye Casperson; brother Joe Kozy; as well as many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews; and his beloved beagle, Jessie.
Friends will be received from 10:30 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, December 3, in Masontown Mennonite Church, with Pastor Richard Mcintire officiating. Interment will follow in the Greendale Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
