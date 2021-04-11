Markleysburg
Charles Kushak Jr., 73, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 2, 2021. He was born November 19, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late Charles Kushak Sr. and Betty Adams Kushak.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Allen Kushak; sisters, Charlotte Kushak, Anna Marie Beatty and Vera June Zevada; brother, John Anthony Kushak Sr.; and nephew, John Anthony Kushak Jr.
He is survived by his children, Mark Kushak of McDonald, Charlotte Heikkila of Ashland City, Tenn., Leah Colangelo (Brian) of Kane and Charly Rosiek (Gene) of Smock; his grandchildren, Deeva, Devon, Cody, Collin, Jessica, Ashley, Austin, Danielle, Coral, Liam and Luka. He is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Weinert of Uniontown, Betty Jean Waddell (Ken) of Circleville Ohio and Brenda Pullem of Brownsville; a special niece, Tanya Thomas (Joe) of Smithfield; as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 12. A service will be held at 6 p.m. by Karl Heiter through zoom.
