Charles L. Crouse

Charles L. "Chuck" Crouse, of Dunbar, Pa., passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family surrounding him.
He was born August 20, 1940, in Chambersburg, Pa., son of George L. Crouse and Inez Brown Crouse.
He was a funeral director and the owner of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.
He graduated high school and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Tanner as a radio man (A) specializing in electronics and Morse code. He went ahead of troops in Vietnam to set up communication posts. The Navy gave him the opportunity to see many parts of the world including the Taj Mahal, Cairo, Italy, Iraq, Yemen, the Suez Canal, Vietnam, Cambodia, Jordan, Gulf of Tonkin, and many more. He experienced different cultures, met many interesting people including the Shah of Iran. Upon leaving the Navy after four years as an RM2 (E-5), the CIA tried to recruit him, but he decided to attend Shippensburg University, graduating with his degree in accounting. He was the financial director of Fulton County Medical Center until leaving to attend the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
After serving his apprenticeship and obtaining his license he did trade work for other funeral homes throughout the Pittsburgh and surrounding areas specializing in reconstructive work.
While working for a funeral home in West Elizabeth, he met Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at the Pittsburgh Airport and escorted her and her family to a relative's visitation.
He bought Burhans Funeral Home in Dunbar on November 1, 1984 from the Burhans family. Since then he and his wife, Cathy, have worked side by side serving the local communities, now their family will carry on Chuck's legacy by continuing his funeral business and serving the people he loved so much.
Chuck was on the board of the Dunbar Library, was a previous chairman and vice-chairman of the Dunbar Borough / Township Authority still serving as a member, was a committee member of Dunbar Community Fest, member of Dunbar Lions while they were active, belonged to Irishtown Sportsmen's Club, Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood, and life member of American Legion Post 561, McConnellsburg.
He belonged to the NFDA, PFDA, SWPFDA. He enjoyed traveling to the funeral director's convention to keep updated on new trends in the funeral business.
He served as a deputy coroner of Fayette County for many years.
He wanted the local kids to have something to be involved with so he always sponsored a team for the Little League and was a longtime supporter and sponsor of Dunbar Boy Scout Troop #180. He was so proud of the scouts that made Eagle.
He enjoyed Dunbar VFD's fish fry during lent. He appreciated the fire department's hard work.
He tried to help everyone that he could.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Chesney Crouse; daughters, Crystal Crouse (John Markos, who he loved like a son), Christina (Ryan) Moore, Courtney (Anthony) Juliani; brother, Robert (Maureen) Crouse; sister-in-law, Bonnie Chesney; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Richard Crouse.
He will be missed by his friends at Mt. Pines Campground, where he thoroughly enjoyed spending time over the past 40 years.
Friends will be received 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday the hour of service at BURHANS-CROUSE Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley, Pastor Robert Wrachford, and Pastor Roger Yeager officiating. Interment will be private.
We want to thank both the local community and those in the funeral business for their loving and kind support during the loss of our beloved husband and father, we are overwhelmed. A special thanks to Pastor Maley and Chris Hair, our angel.
In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to DVFD, Morrell VFD, Dunbar Library, Boyscout Troop #180, Fayette Friends of Animals.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
