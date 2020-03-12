Point Marion
Charles L. Johnson, 80, of Point Marion, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. Born in Reedsville, W.Va., May 19, 1939, he was a son of the late Harry L. Johnson and Virginia Johnson Wolfe.
A professional landscaper of more than 40 years, he was licensed in both West Virginia and Maryland, and owned and operated his business, Johnson’s Evergreen. In his retirement, Charles enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Dafonzo Johnson; a son, Charles L. Johnson Jr. and wife Robin Reicholf Johnson of Uniontown; two daughters, Charlotte Johnson McGalla and Connie Johnson Guzman, both of Point Marion; seven grandchildren, Eric McGalla, Jeremy McGalla, Lindsey Guzman, Zachary Guzman, Cortney Johnson Smith, Chelsea Johnson Rhodes, Jacob Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Addasyn McGalla, Harbour McGalla, Sawyer Rose McGalla, Easton Guzman McCain, Emma Smith, Connor Rhodes and Raelynn Rhodes.
Honoring his wishes, his body was donated to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice staff for its excellent care and compassion during Charles’ illness.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.herod-rishel.com.
