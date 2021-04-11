Allison 1
Charles "Chuck" Leo Markiewiez, 77, of Allison 1, passed away April 3, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was the son of Charles Stanley and Wilma Frances Hayduck Markiewiez.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Romano.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of the Republic Senior Center and the Disabled American Veterans in Key Largo, Fla.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Blanch Linda Markiewiez; brothers, Larry Markiewiez and his wife Geraldine, Frank Marliewiez; nieces and nephews; his favorite friend, Aundrea.
In honoring Chuck's requests, his funeral arrangements were private and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
