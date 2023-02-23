Grays Landing
Charles Leroy Riggen, 57, of Grays Landing, passed away February 20, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born June 30, 1965.
Surviving are his daughter, Myranda Riggen-Kelley and husband James Kelley of Uniontown; brothers, Barry Augustine of Uniontown, Michael Augustine of Brooke Park, Ohio, and David Riggen and wife Edith of Martin; sisters, Alona Criswell and husband Raymond of Seiriville, Tenn., Georgetta Riggen of Grays Landing, Evelyn Riggen of Uniontown, and Mary Jo Riggen of Point Marion; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bernard W. Riggen and Wanda L. Augustine Riggen; brothers, James Augustine and Richard Riggen; and fiancee, Amanda Myers.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 pm.., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, February 25, with Pastor John Harden officiating, in the DEAN C WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.