Uniontown
Charles M. Ball was called to be with his heavenly father Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
The Charles M. Ball Legacy began when Enise Tiberi Ball gave birth to Charlie April 21, 1944, in the Uniontown Hospital. Charlie spent his early childhood years in Edenborn attending Edenborn Elementary, until the Ball family, then consisting of Enise, Charles senior and younger brother Gary, moved to Palmer. Charlie attended Palmer Elementary through the eighth grade and then made his way to German Township High School. At German he participated in various sports including wrestling in the unlimited weight class and varsity football as the first team center. Charlie later attended Fairmont State College on a football scholarship.
After leaving Fairmont he moved to the Washington D. C. area, where he worked at various jobs before securing a teaching position in Prince Georges County.
Early in his teaching career Charlie met and married fellow teacher, Lynne Bruneske. Their first child was daughter, Nicole and then a son, Thomas. Charlie left teaching to work in the private sector ultimately spending the majority of his work life with Thomas Somerville, while residing in Gambrills, Md.
After many years of dedicated work Charlie finally retired.
Charlie was enjoying retirement and spending time with family and friends when he was called to be with his heavenly father.
He will be missed by all of those who knew him. His sense of humor and dedication to family and friends help define him.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Lynne; daughter, Nicole; son, Thomas; grandson, Tyler Phillips (son of Nicole); brother, Gary and his family, Patty, Erin and Greg.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Enise and father, Charles.
Charlie was cremated and his ashes will remain with the family until a final resting place has been decided.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Beltsville Seventh-Day Adventist Church (beltsvillesda.org), 4200 Ammendale Road, Beltsville, MD 20705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.