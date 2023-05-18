Charles M. Kozub, Sr.

Penn Craft
Charles M. "Chuck" Kozub Sr., 83, of Penn Craft, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 1, 1940, in Herbert, a son of the late John A. and Anna V. Sladisky Kozub Sr.
Chuck was a lifetime member of the former St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church of Footedale (currently St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale).
He was also a lifetime member of the Fairbank Rod and Gun Club and a member of the AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood.
Chuck was a 1958 graduate of Redstone High School and a 1964 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania, where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education and Science.
He taught in the Brownsville Area School District at Redstone Middle School for over 30 years and retired in 2002. He was very proud to be a teacher and had a very strong passion for teaching and education.
Chuck lived his life for his children and for his family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John A. Kozub, Jr.
Chuck is survived by his three children, Shelley A. Kozub, Charles M. Kozub, Jr., and Amy B. Dillinger and husband Jeff; two grandchildren, Cory John Shaffor and wife Harley, and Kaylee Nicole Shaffor; one great-granddaughter, Lily Shaffor. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where visitation continues Saturday, May 20 until the 9:30 a.m. Prayer Service. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi RC Church of Footedale, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant.
A very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and to Chuck's grandson, Cory, who was with him everyday.
