Greensboro
Charles M. Zgela, 67, years of Greensboro, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 22, 2021. Charles was born in Uniontown, son of Joseph Zgela and Gladys Norman Zgela.
His parents; and two brothers, Gerald Zgela and James Zgela precede him in death.
Charles was a coal miner and a Member of the UMWA, having retired from the Consol, Dilworth Mine.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Wasko Zgela; daughter, Traci Zeller and husband Neil of Calgary, Canada and their son, Andrew Zeller; son Charles M. Zgela, Jr. and wife Amanda of Waynesburg, and their son, Charles M. Zgela III. His grandsons were the "apple of his eye".
Also surviving is a brother, Joseph Zgela of Masontown; and a sister, Antonia Jacobs and husband Eddie of Adah.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 26. Additional visitation until 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, the hour of service, with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
