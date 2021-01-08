Connellsville
Charles “Nonni” Mills Sr., 82, of Connellsville, unexpectedly passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. Charles was born September 16, 1938, in Connellsville, to the late George D. Mills Sr. and Sarah Agnes Cooper Mills.
Charles graduated from Connellsville High School in 1956. In 1961, he enlisted in The United States Air Force and became a military police officer. He was honorably discharged in 1965.
Throughout his lifetime, Charles was employed with Pontiac Motors in Pontiac, Mich. (1965), General Motors’ assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio (1966 - 1968), the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. (1968 - 1969). He began his career with the Connellsville Police April 1, 1973, was promoted to sargent April 1, 1979, and retired after 28 years of service November 15, 2001.
He was not one for letting grass grow under his feet and he continued to serve his community as an active Board Of Directors Member of the Connellsville Housing Authority, The Connellsville School District Police, and Active Member Of Payne A.M.E Church. He was a 33rd Degree Mason with the Lincoln Lodge AMFM, former commander of the American Legion William Hickman Post 762 in Trotter, along with many other organizations.
Charles loved to travel with his wife, Susan and together they cruised to numerous foreign ports. They enjoyed going to breakfast and dinner with friends. Charles lived his life to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Susan Mills; siblings Ruth Mills, Roslyn Mills, Shirley Mills, George Mills, James Mills, Eilean Green, Roberta McCargo, Gertrude Jackson and Ivy Sterling Lewis.
The last surviving member of his immediate family, Charles is survived by his children, Tonya (Todd) Favors of Pittsburgh, Shirley (Carlton) Dyer of Ohio, DeAnne Mills of Connellsville, Charles “Chuck” (Peggy) Mills Jr. of Uniontown and Michael Mills of Omaha, Nebr.; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Charles will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where a private service was held January 7. Interment immediately followed at Green Ridge Memorial Cemetery in Connellsville.
Cards and condolences for the family may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.