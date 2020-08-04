Charles Nathan Reese

Smithfield
In loving memory of Charles Nathan “Butch” Reese, 72, of Annandale, Va., formerly Smithfield, who went to be with his Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Lou Tate Reese; two daughters, Golda Marie and husband Richard Troycheck of Smithfield, and Lori Christine and husband Walter Martinez of Annandale. He also leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Jerry and Brandon Troycheck, and twins Jordan and Kelsey Martinez. He leaves behind his siblings, James (Joanne) Shaffer, Clyde, Verla (Ronnie) White, Mark (Brenda), Herb (Marsha), Vernon (Jill); and sister-in-law Denise Reese.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottis Playford Reese and Lilian Jessie Marie Shaffer Reese; two brothers, Ottis Playford (MarySue), Jerry Robert.
He was the founder, president and first fire chief of the Haydentown Volunteer Fire Department. An avid hunter and fisherman, he also loved the Steelers and Nationals, and especially spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Arrangements will be private for immediate family.
