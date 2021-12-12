Masontown
Charles P. Harbarger, Jr., 67, of Masontown, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with wife and daughter by his side.
Charles was born on October 31, 1954, the son of Charles Pogue, Sr., and Amelia Harbarger who preceded him in death.
Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Leasure-Harbarger; daughter, Ashely Speer and husband Freddy; grandsons, Damian and Georgie; his pups, Itty Bitty and Widget; his kitties, Tubbo, Harry and Lillian; as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Charles was a motorcycle enthusiast that loved his 1969 Electra glide and 2004 Victory 8 ball. He enjoyed fishing, vacations, traveling and exploring new places.
He also enjoyed classic cars, working on cars and watching car shows.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Masontown, especially, Nurse Vickie and Aide Amanda.
Arrangements were under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
Interment is private. A memorial service will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Masontown Fish Game Club, W. Church Street Ext., Masontown.
The family asks those attending to dress casually, and wear their favorite Harley shirt in memory of Charlie.
