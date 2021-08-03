Belle Vernon
Charles P. Tucker, D.M.D. ("Dr. Chuck"), 61, of Belle Vernon (Rostraver Township), died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Davidson-Tucker Oral Surgery Associates, where he served the Mon Valley for 32 years. He was a 1977 graduate of the former Mon Valley Catholic High School. He received his B.S. in Chemistry in 1981 and D.M.D. in 1985, both from the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his internship and residency in oral surgery in 1989 at the University of Miami.
The greatest joy of his life was being a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Alison, whom he married November 30, 1991, and father to his children, Caroline and Adam.
He is the son of Jean Turri Tucker of Charleroi and the late Dr. Charles J. Tucker.
He is also survived by one brother and three sisters.
In addition to his family, he loved spending time with and taking care of his two dogs, the late Trusty Friend and late Tinker Belle Tucker.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Andrew the Apostle (Transfiguration), Monongahela.
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Chuck asked that his friends and loved ones prioritize annual physical exams and early cancer detection; and his family asks that friends and loved ones honor his memory by caring for and serving the community the way he has.
The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, located at 216 Chess Street, Monongahela (724-258-6767), was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
