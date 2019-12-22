Uniontown
Charles Patrick Lally, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor.
Charles was born February 8, 1938, in Uniontown, a son of the late Thomas Martin and Clara Duncan Lally.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Lally; son, Sean Lally; daughter, Kathleen Lally; sisters, Regina Lally and Bernadette Burke; grandchildren, Dylan Maust, Sean VanDivner, Chelsea VanDivner, Kristen Lally, Justin Lally, Michael Lally; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, on Monday, December 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at which time military rites will be accorded by the Amvets Post #103 followed by prayers of transfer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. in St. John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, with Father Vincent officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.