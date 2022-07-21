Collins, Ohio
Charles R. Gregor Sr., 75, of Collins, Ohio, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio.
He was born on April 3, 1947, in Uniontown, to the late Christine Bittner and Frank Gregor Sr., and was a graduate of Mount Union High School.
A true outdoorsman, Charles enjoyed fishing, feeding birds, mowing lawn, tinkering in the garage, garage sales and playing cards. He loved horseplay and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A hard worker, Charles retired from New Departure Hyatt after many years of service. He was a member of the UAW Local 913 and Freedom Christian Fellowship.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Sonia Oney Gregor; children, Cindy Gregor, Cheryl (Jay) Thomas, Charles Gregor Jr. and Andy Jennings; brother, Michael (Deb) Gregor; grandchildren, Tim, Tyler, Michael (Rheanna), Ravyn, Storm, Anthony and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Ember and Dalyah.
A visitation will be held from 2 until the time of the 3 p.m. service on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association, 1375 East 9th Street, Suite 600, Cleveland, Ohio 44144.
Online expressions of sympathy to the family may be made by visiting walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
