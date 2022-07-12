Uniontown
Charles R. "Pud" LaClair passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. Charles was a kind, gentle person whose family was his world.
He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: being with his family, especially on holidays, watching his grandchildren play ball, taking day trips with his wife and kids, eating out, and complimenting it all with his very special sense of humor.
A lifelong resident of Uniontown, Charles worked for the majority of his career with the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P), managing many stores in the tri-state area.
Charles is predeceased by his wife, Mary Catherine Doyle LaClair; and had five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by three children: Charlene (Harry) Larkin, Cathleen (Tom) Murtha, and Charles (Michael) LaClair; four grandchildren, Tommy (Annie) Murtha, Eric (Alaina) Larkin, Jeff (Meghan) Larkin, and Jordan Murtha; and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Layla, Leo, Jackson, Josephine, Alexandra, and Kendrick.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when prayers of transfer will be said, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. John Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be private for the family.
There will be a Parish Visual Prayer Service held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. during visitation hours.
