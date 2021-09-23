Brownsville
Charles R. Martin, 65, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born July 15, 1956, in Brownsville, to Harry L. Martin and Louise Love, who preceded him in death.
Charles started his career in the United States Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division and then worked for the coal mine before establishing a 20+years career in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, retiring as a lieutenant. After retirement he spent his time building and giving back to the community of Brownsville through coaching, mentoring, and providing jobs.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Martin; and brother, Shawn Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Cesarino-Martin; his four children, Charisse Martin-Bowman of Canonsburg, Charles Simpson of Washington, Robert Martin and wife Bobbie Ann of Brownsville, and Marissa Martin of Brownsville; two granddaughters, Cecilia Pace and Jordyn Bowman; two sisters, Patricia Burden (Larry Burden Sr.) of Uniontown, Beatrice Jackson (Roland Jackson) of Brownsville; one brother, Harry Martin (Delores) of Masontown; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, whom he loved dearly.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Saturday, September 25, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Brownsville.
One of Charles' proudest community projects was the revitalization of Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Woodlawn Cemetery, in care of Bubby Durce Jackson at 724-785-6236, to keep his mission going.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.