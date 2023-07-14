Uniontown
Charles R. “Chuckie” Scott Jr., 63, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Corydon, Ind.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, July 15, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Charles O’Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
